Here’s the secret behind Sidharth Malhotra’s fresh face!

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Sidharth Malhotra who was last seen in the movie ‘Aiyaary’, said that his mother suggested him to drink lots and lots of water in order to keep his face fresh and glowing.

He felicitated the winners and runners-up of the inter-city inter-collegian talent hunt contest – OPPO Times Fresh Face yesterday, read a statement.

In its 10th edition, the contest followed the theme — ‘What is your fresh factor?’While the contestants showcased their talent and spoke about their fresh factors, Sidharth said: “Fresh face, so did you guys get a lot of sleep? Because that’s what my mom kept telling me when I was young, drink water and sleep properly for a fresh face. “But with our schedules, it’s not easy. In my opinion, it’s what you do with your face and not whether it’s fresh or not.”