Here’s the video of world’s largest samosa in London!

Take a look at the world’s largest samosa that smashed all the records to become the largest in London. The samosa made in London weighing at 153.1 kg became the world’s largest samosa yesterday and made it into the Guinness World Records.

Adjudicators from Guinness World Records were present to oversee when the popular Asian snack was being cooked to certify if the giant samosa passed the required tests.

It was made on a giant wire mesh, then was deep fried into a vat of cooking oil and was later weighed. After the team made the triangle-shaped samosa, it was hauled up to the industrial winch by the biggest men available and slowly plunged into the vat. After it was taken out of the oil and weighed, the food safety officer who was overseeing the proceedings gave it the taste test. He then showed a thumbs-up which led to cheers around the hall. The adjudicator then tied up all the certification and delivered the verdict: 153.1 kg and declared ‘It’s an absolutely great achievement’.

While giving out the rules of the competition, Pravin Patel, the adjudicator for Guinness World Records said: “It’s got to be triangular; contain flour, potatoes, onions, and peas; be fried, and retain the shape when cooked. It’s got to look and feel like a samosa; it’s got to be edible by humans. The critical record is the net weight. Plus it all has to be eaten. No wastage!” Project organiser Farid Islam said that his heart was beating really fast when the decision was being made. “It was very tense. It looked like it was going to slide off. A crack appeared and I feared the worst,” he said.

Here’s the video of the samosa being made:-

Organiser Islam also said that the process was also much tougher than what he initially thought. “Initially I thought it would be a piece of cake: stuff it together, tie up the end and fry it. When I realised there was not a single pot in the country that could hold that weight, we had to get something tailor made.”

It was cooked in 15 hours and was served into hundreds of portions which were distributed to local homeless via the Salvation Army.

Take a look at the photo of the largest samosa:-

The previous record of the heaviest samosa was set by Bradford College in northern England in June 2012 where the weight was 110.8 kg.