Here’s Twitter most trending hashtag in 2017 | Click to know

The micro-blogging platform Twitter today mentioned that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s radio programme “Mann Ki Baat” was the most trending hashtag on Twitter in 2017, followed by #jallikattu and #GST.

#Mannkibaat sparked a great deal of commentary all over the year, including a tweet from cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar that went viral.

“Mann Ki Baat” is a radio programme hosted by Modi on the last Sunday of every month to addresses people of the nation on All India Radio, DD National and DD News.

“#MumbaiRains and #TripleTalaq emerged as some of the top trending hashtags of the year,” Twitter said. Jallikattu, a traditional Tamilian bull-taming sport, was in the spotlight earlier in 2017. Other trending hashtags were #Demonetisation, #SwachhBharat, #UttarPradesh, #GujaratElections and #Aadhaar.