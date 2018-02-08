Here’s what Anushka Sharma’s father gifted his son-in-law!

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma and Famous Cricketer Virat Kohli tied knot in 2017 and now if the rumors are to be believed that the actress’s father Colonel (Retd.) Ajay Kumar Sharma had gifted a book of love poems to his son-in-law Virat Kohli.

The actress’s parents attended the launch of Tejaswini Divya Naik’s book last week, where Colonel Sharma decided to pick up a copy for Virat. The book is a collection of love poems, and was unveiled by award-winning lyricist Manoj Muntashir.

Incidentally, Anushka and Virat are both lovers of poetry, and guests at their wedding received an anthology of Rumi’s poems as gifts.

The couple tied the knot in a hush-hush wedding on December 11 in Italy, away from the prying eyes of the media. Upon their return to the country, Virat and Anushka hosted two lavish receptions – one in Delhi, and the other in Mumbai.

Talking on the work front, Anushka will next be seen in her forthcoming horror drama Pari, which she is also producing. After that she will be seen in Rajkumar Hirani’s Sanjay Dutt biopic, which has Ranbir Kapoor in the lead.

Apart from this, Anushka also has Zero, which also features Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif, and Sui Dhaaga, opposite Varun Dhawan, in the pipeline.