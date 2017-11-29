Here’s what Kajol has to say about her kids

Mumbai: Actress Kajol today went on to say that her children are her biggest gurus and she has learned a lot from her kids.

Actress further stated: “I’ve been learning from my kids ever since I was pregnant. I have learned a lot from my kids. My biggest gurus are my kids. I learn something new from them every day,” Kajol, who was present on Tuesday at an event here for Lifebuoy’s Help A Child Reach 5 campaign.

“Sometimes there are words which I don’t understand when they are talking, so they tell me the meaning with a lot of patience and ease. Sometimes it’s their habits or outlook which I learn from. The most important thing I’ve learned from my kids is patience,” Kajol added.

She said she uses love and little threats when trying to make her children pick up a habit. But giving them knowledge is the right way. “The most important thing is that I believe when teaching a child, whatever it might be, you need to tell the reason behind it because every child asks the same thing, ‘Mom, why?’