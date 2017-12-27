Here’s what Priyanka Chopra has to say about casting couch

Actress Priyanka Chopra today went on to say that apart from actresses, actors also face the casting couch. Talking about casting couch in movies, Priyanka said on the upcoming talent-based reality show India’s Next Superstars: “Men also go through casting couch.”

Supporting Priyanka, the show’s host Rithvik Dhanjani said: “It’s the lower level people who want to take advantage of the struggling newcomers. Big directors and producers never do such things. I’ve been lucky to have worked with good people in the industry.”

India’s Next Superstars, which will feature filmmakers Karan Johar and Rohit Shetty as judges, will give a chance to commoners to make it to the big screen. It will be aired on Star Plus.

Earlier, speaking at an event in Delhi, she said, “I have worked hard to get here. I was not born with a silver spoon, even though my parents always gave me one. But I have worked really hard to be where I am and each of us deserves to be compensated for it. But why are not men asked about the number of zeroes on their cheques? We should also ask, why there is just one woman on the list.”

“Don’t get me wrong, I’m very proud of myself that I had the ability to work so hard that I can stand shoulder-to-shoulder with my male counterparts today in the top 10 of India,” she added.