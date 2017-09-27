Here’s what Salman has to say about Bigg Boss 11!

Mumbai: Bollywood megastar Salman Khan who will next be seen hosting the famous reality show ‘Bigg Boss Season 11’, said that he is thrilled to welcome new contestants into the Bigg Boss house and he also have promised a full entertainment package coming up for the viewers.

The theme of the upcoming season will revolve around neighbours.

“We all have neighbours of every kind and every hue. Some of us have wonderful memories of them and some of us may not have so good ones,” Salman said in a statement.

“‘Bigg Boss’ is one show that the country awaits with bated breath along with my movies; and like every year, I’m thrilled to welcome the new contestants into the Bigg Boss house. The theme of ‘Padosis’ and ‘Gharwale’ is very refreshing and we have a full entertainment package coming up for the viewers,” he added.

The show was launched here on Tuesday. It will start from October 1 and will be aired on Colors TV.