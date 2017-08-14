Here’s when Varun Dhawan starrer ‘Judwaa 2’ trailer will release!

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan will next be seen in the upcoming movie ‘Judwaa 2’ which finally got a release date for the trailer of the movie that is August 21, 2017.

According to the information given by the reports, the trailer will be out on August 21 and there will be a grand event held to launch it. Varun Dhawan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Taapsee Pannu, director David Dhawan and others involved in the making of the movie will be present for the function.

It is not sure if Salman Khan, the lead in the original Judwaa and who also has a cameo in the sequel, will be a part of the function along with the cast of the original film.