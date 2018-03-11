Here’s why Finance Ministry official US Kumawat trapped by cops in Paris!

Member Secretary to the Special Investigation Team (SIT) on Black Money Commission and top finance Ministry official Uday Singh Kumawat IAS went to Paris recently in order to attend an official meeting in connection with Financial Action Task Force (FATF), representing the country. According to the information given through reports, US Kumawat was honey trapped by the cops in Paris and that the French Intelligence has given the video to their RAW counterparts stationed in Paris. The reason behind this…

Member Secretary to the Special Investigation Team (SIT) on Black Money Commission and top finance Ministry

official Uday Singh Kumawat IAS went to Paris recently in order to attend an official meeting in connection with Financial Action Task Force (FATF), representing the country. According to the information given through reports, US Kumawat was honey trapped by the cops in Paris and that the French Intelligence has given the video to their RAW counterparts stationed in Paris.

The reason behind this was that Mr. Kumawat invited his alleged lady over to visit him in Paris. This lady associate was a Director level officer in the Finance Ministry and it was known to all in the North Block about Kumawat’s meeting with this lady officer from the Indian Revenue Service (IRS).

As per the information given by the officials, Kumawat would always put a Red Light on his cabin door, as and when this officer enters his Cabin and this come together wouldl go on for hours. Seven months ago, as alerted by some colleagues with a sense of humor, Kumawat’s wife barged into his cabin and caught both of them and created confusion in the Finance Ministry.

Kumawat’s wife had complained to senior levels in the Ministry and demanded that the said lady officer from the Ministry be kicked out, said officials.

Reaching Paris, Kumawat was accommodated in Hotel du Collectionneur in Paris and as he was denied a Visa to Belgium, he invited his lady-lover officer to Paris.

Secret cameras fully recorded their tryst. Such is the “level” of one of the senior most officials of the Finance Ministry as he was there to attend the crucial International meet of FATF in Paris but he instead was enjoying sleaze in Paris international meet of Financial Action Task Force (on Money Laundering) (FATF).

And after February 23, the hotel management asked Kumawat to vacate, when he sought an extension of two more days. As hotel management was stubborn, Kumawat and the lady officer shifted to another hotel and continued their rendezvous on February 24 and 25. And the quick-footed French cops promptly started monitoring them at the new place.

As per the reports, it has been learned that a few days ago, the French Intelligence has given a copy of the Compact Disc (CD) of Kumawat and the lady officer rendezvous to the Research and Analytical Wing (RAW) officers stationed in Paris.