Here’s why you should buy ‘2018 Toyota Camry Hybrid’!

The famous automobile company Toyota have now finally managed to launch its facelift 2018 version of the Camry Hybrid in India priced at Rs. 37, 22,300. Talking about the changes in the features, the Camry gets a new steering wheel along with new leather seats from Kogane. The dashboard gets a new carbon wood finish.

You also get a touchscreen infotainment system couple with a 12-speaker system from JBL. It also has built-in navigation from MapMyIndia. The car also gets 3-zone automatic climate control air conditioner along with front seat ventilators. Another great feature is a Heads Up Display which projects the car’s speed and navigation onto the driver’s windshield. It also gets puddle lamps.

On the outside, the Camry looks exactly the same as the previous model. Mechanically too the car remains same as the previous model.The car is powered by a 2.5-litre petrol engine along with an electric motor producing 202 horsepower. The car gets a CVT automatic transmission.

The car can automatically switch between the petrol engine and the electric motor with the help of Toyota’s Hybrid Synergy Drive. This technology monitors the driving conditions to give the passengers the most comfortable riding experience. It also gets 9 SRS airbags. The car gets segment first fuel economy of 19.16 km/l.

The earlier model of the Camry Hybrid was discontinued by Toyota due to the implementation of GST (Goods and Service Tax). The tax raised the price of the vehicle. Sales had gone down by 25%. The car is being imported here and then being assembled. Toyota has discontinued the regular version of the Camry in India as the price difference between the Hybrid and the regular version was negligible. This is because the Camry Hybrid gets FAME benefits of up to Rs. 70,000.