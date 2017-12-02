Hero MotoCorp see sales growth of 26 per cent in Nov

NEW DELHI: Two-wheeler major Hero MotoCorp today gave details a sales growth of 26 per cent to 605,270 units for November 2017. The company had sold 479,856 units during the corresponding month of last year.

“This sales growth has been driven by Hero MotoCorp’s iconic brands – the Splendor, Passion, HF Deluxe, Glamour motorcycles and its range of scooters – Maestro Edge, Duet and Pleasure. The Company sold 525,224 units of motorcycles and 80,046 units of scooters in November,” the company said in a statement.

“The impressive November sales come close on the heels of a record-breaking festive season, which saw Hero MotoCorp clock its highest ever Q2 and half-yearly sales.”