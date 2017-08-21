High voltage drama in Tamil Nadu politics

CHENNAI: While there was happy mood in the EPS and OPS factions of the AIADMK, the Dhinakaran camp on the other hand raised questions on the Tamil Nadu government stability.

Straight after the swearing-in ceremony, number of party MLAs supporting Dhinakaran reached the Jaya memorial to pay tributes to Jayalalithaa.

The MLAs who is in support of Dhinakaran announced that they will meet Tamil Nadu Governor tomorrow at 10am.

As the united AIADMK was up in arms against Sasikala, the Dhinakaran faction leaders put up a brave face.

Dhinakaran loyalist CR Saraswathi said: “It is our desire that the party should be united.”

Soon after the merger announcement, Sasikala’s brother VK Dhivakaran said: “Till yesterday, I was assuring people that the government would continue. But today, I cannot say the same.”

He went on to add: “Many dreamt of playing spoilsport, to come in between (us) and we dealt a body blow to them.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Panneerselvam.

“I congratulate Thiru O Panneerselvam & others who took oath today. I hope Tamil Nadu scales newer heights of progress in the years to come,” said Narendra Modi.

In the party, Panneerselvam was made the ‘coordinator’ and the cM the ‘co-coordinator.’

Earlier on in the piece, rival AIADMK factions led by Chief Minister K Palaniswami and rebel leader O Paneerselvam merged, ending a nearly seven-month feud in what can be termed as a power sharing strategy in the ruling party and the government in which the latter was made the deputy chief minister.