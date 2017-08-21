High voltage drama in Tamil Nadu politics

CHENNAI: While there was happy mood in the EPS and OPS factions of the AIADMK, the Dhinakaran camp on the other hand raised questions on the Tamil Nadu government stability.
Straight after the swearing-in ceremony, number of party MLAs supporting Dhinakaran reached the Jaya memorial to pay tributes to Jayalalithaa.
The MLAs who is in support of Dhinakaran announced that they will meet Tamil Nadu Governor tomorrow at 10am.
As the united AIADMK was up in arms against Sasikala, the Dhinakaran faction leaders put up a brave face.
Dhinakaran loyalist CR Saraswathi said: “It is our desire that the party should be united.”
Soon after the merger announcement, Sasikala’s brother VK Dhivakaran said: “Till yesterday, I was assuring people that the government would continue. But today, I cannot say the same.”
He went on to add: “Many dreamt of playing spoilsport, to come in between (us) and we dealt a body blow to them.”
Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Panneerselvam.
“I congratulate Thiru O Panneerselvam & others who took oath today. I hope Tamil Nadu scales newer heights of progress in the years to come,” said Narendra Modi.
The MLAs supporting Dhinakaran announced in front of cameras of media that they will meet Tamil Nadu Governor on Tuesday at 10am. Looks like the ultimate saga of Tamil Nadu politics is not going to end here.