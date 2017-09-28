Hockey India condoles demise of PP Antony

Following a sad demise of former national women hockey coach PP Antony in Thrissur, Kerala, Hockey India mourned the passing away of him today. He was 68.

Under his training, the Indian junior women’s team clinched a four-nation tournament in 1999 and came third at the Junior Asia Cup.

In the year 2001, he was appinted as the coach of the senior national team.

Antony was survived by his wife Beena and son Francis.

Hockey India President Mariamma Koshy said “On behalf of Hockey India, I would like to offer my deepest condolences to Antony’s family.”