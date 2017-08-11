Hoist National Flag and Recite National Anthem on Independence Day, Yogi Govt to UP madrasas

Yogi Adityanath government has asked madrasas affiliated to the Uttar Pradesh Madarsa Shiksha Parishad to pay tribute to freedom fighters and organise cultural programmes on the occasion of August 15.



UP Madarsa Shiksha Parishad has issued the circular to the district minority welfare officers and said that cultural programmes will be performed on the Independence Day. There will be photographs and videos shots of the programmes and the officers will have to get the videos shot at all madrasas and archive them.

Presently approximately 8,000 madrasas in UP are recognised by the Parishad. And out of these, 560 are fully aided by the state.

According to the circular, on Independence Day, flag hoisting and recitation of the National Anthem will be take place at 8 am and subsequent to this there will be tribute paid to the martyrs of the freedom struggle.

Students will sing songs on nationalism and will be briefed about the history of August 15 and the freedom fighters. Moreover, cultural programmes will be conducted on the theme of national unity. There will also be sports activities performed and then distribution of sweets will be done.