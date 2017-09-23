Homely tips to prevent tanning in this scorching heat

1. A mixture of cucumber, rose water and lemon juice
Apply a mixture of cucumber, rose water and lemon juice on your face, the best natural bleaching agents for your skin.
2. Gram flour and turmeric face pack
The ingredients used to fair a bride are always most effective, Gram flour acts as natural scrub, turmeric brings shine to your face and removes tanning!
3. Tomato, yogurt and lemon juice mixture
The mixture removes dark spots and tanning patches, it has its own bleaching effect along with improvement of skin tone.
4. Potato and lemon juice mix
This mixture is very old in its existence and potato has the quality of removing dark circles as well as tan patches on your face.
5. Baking soda scrub
Mix baking soda with water and use it as a scrub every alternate day to get the no tan skin!