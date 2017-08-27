Honda launches its ‘Jazz Privilege Edition’

One of the biggest cars company Honda India launched a ‘Privilege Edition’ of the Jazz and it is only available only on the V trim of the hatchback. This special edition has new cosmetic upgrades, infotainment changes and many other added features. It costs Rs 5,000 extra over the standard variant.

The Jazz Privilege Edition is available on petrol manual, petrol CVT and diesel engine options of the V trim. This is the second Privilege Edition introduced by Honda. The Amaze Privilege Edition was launched in July this year. This special edition Jazz gets a new DIGIPAD infotainment system. There is also special upholstery with ‘Privilege Edition’ insignia on beige seat covers and premium floor mats. The Privilege Edition also adds rear parking sensors to the V trim. A ‘Privilege Edition’ badge has also been added on the tailgate.

The DIGIPAD is a new seven-inch infotainment system. It comes with in-built satellite-linked navigation system, 1.5GB of internal storage, smartphone connectivity, voice commands for media, navigation and calling. It also gets smartphone voice assistance activation, Bluetooth connectivity, two USB slots, two MicroSD slots and an HDMI-IN port.The Privilege Edition also comes loaded with Honda Connect connectivity feature as well.

Speaking about the Jazz Privilege Edition, Jnaneswar Sen, Sr. Vice President, marketing and sales, Honda Cars India, said, “Our festive offering of Honda Jazz Privilege Edition, with advanced infotainment, security and comfort features, is a great value for our customers at a very attractive price and strongly enhances its appeal.HCIL has witnessed strong sales momentum in this fiscal year with a cumulative growth of over 21 per cent since April 2017. We hope to continue this trend through the festive season.”

The V trim already offers features such as dual-airbags, ABS, rear camera, alloy wheels, electric ORVM as standard fitment. Honda has introduced the Privilege Edition just ahead of the approaching festive season in the country. It could help the Japanese carmaker lure in some car buyers this festive season. The prices for the Jazz Privilege Edition are as follows: (ex-showroom New Delhi)

V MT Privilege Edition (Petrol) –Rs 7.36 lakhs

V CVT Privilege Edition (Petrol) –Rs 8.42 lakhs

V MT Privilege Edition (Diesel) –Rs 8.82 lakhs