Honeypreet Insan spotted in Nepal

Chandigarh: Honeypreet Insaan, adopted daughter of self-styled godman Gurmeet Ram Rahim, has been spotted in Nepal. She is one of the closest aides of the Ram Rahim and emerged as the successor to the Dera chief, who has been sentenced to jail for 20 years for rape.

As per sources, Honeypreet is in Nepal’s Dharan-Itehari area. She may be hiding in Sunsari- Morang district. She is suspected to have left for Nepal through Bihar.

According to reports, Pradeep Goyal alias Vicky, a top Dera aide, has revealed that Honeypreet had fled to Nepal. Goyal was arrested from Udaipur on Saturday.

A high-alert has been issued in seven districts of Bihar bordering with Nepal. If sources are to be believed, buses, private vehicles and cabs were allowed to cross the border into Nepal only after thorough checking.

As per reports, top Haryana police officials have contacted Bihar police, for their cooperation in order to arrest Honeypreet, who is missing ever since Ram Rahim was shifted to jail.

If sources are to be believed, chairperson of Dera, Vipassana has also allegedly gone into hiding after the police had asked her to join the investigation to trace the whereabouts of Honeypreet. She has provided a car to Honeypreet on August 25 when she was in Rhotak.