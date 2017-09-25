Honeypreet ‘Sex’ With Baba Ram Rahim

Chandigarh: Honeypreet Insan’s husband is of the opinion that he had caught Ram Rahim having sex with her. He claimed his ex-wife used to sleep in the “gufa” at the Dera Sacha Sauda headquarters in Sirsa.

“Honeypreet slept in Ram Rahim’s bed and had sex with him too. I saw her naked with Baba,” he said, adding that Ram Rahim would ask him to stay out of his room while she was inside with him and warned him to not tell anyone about it.

“Since 2009, Honeypreet was living with Ram Rahim as his de facto wife. You can check the Dera records. Prior to 2009, only men were given top roles in the management. After 2009, women, including Honeypreet, started taking on important roles,” he said.

Vishwas Gupta also disclosed that Honeypreet was not legally adopted by the Dera chief and the two had threatened him on several occasions.

He said he had married Honeypreet in 1999 on the direction of the Dera chief before filing for divorce in 2011. He had accused the two of adultery in his divorce petition.

“I had to suffer so much under him. They filed a fake dowry case 11 years after my marriage. In the end, I had to ask for forgiveness reluctantly,” he said.

It is worthwhile mentioning that Ram Rahim’s adopted daughter Honeypreet is on the top of the most wanted list in Haryana. She has been absconding since the evening of August 25.