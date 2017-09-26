Honeypreet wants ‘anticipatory’ bail

NEW DELHI: In an interesting chain of event, Honeypreet, who has been on the run following the conviction of Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh in two rape cases, has approached the Delhi high court seeking transit anticipatory bail, her lawyer said.

Honeypreet tops the list of 43 persons ‘wanted’ by the Haryana Police in linkage with cases of violence that had followed the conviction of Ram Rahim.

Earlier, a lookout notice was issued against Honeypreet by the police.

Her lawyer Pradeep Kumar Arya told this agency that they have filed the anticipatory bail petition in the Delhi high court and the matter would be mentioned tomorrow before a bench headed by acting Chief Justice Gita Mittal for early hearing.

“It took time for her to decide I guess. As soon she contacted us we took necessary steps. Honeypreet came to day in the afternoon at my office in Delhi’s Lajpat Nagar to sign the bail papers,” he said.

It is worthwhile mentioning that she was convicted by the special CBI court in Panchkula on August 25, following which violence and arson had erupted in Panchkula and Sirsa districts of Haryana which had left 41 people dead and several others injured.

Honeypreet had accompanied the Dera head when he had come to the special CBI court on August 25.