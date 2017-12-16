‘Hope’ se badi koi ‘tope’ nhi hoti, says Sidhu

Punjab’s local bodies Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu today heaped praise on the newly elected Congress National President Rahul Gandhi and said that he represents the youth of the nation and is perfectly suited for leading the masses and classes of all age groups.

He further said that there is nothing bigger that hope and it is hope that will give better results and Congress will shine by outclassing their opponents who have been a big flop in delivering their promises.

Earlier today, Rahul Gandhi was today as the new Congress chief after the Central Election Authority President Mullapally Ramachandran handed over the Certificate of Election to Rahul Gandhi in a ceremony at 24, Akbar Road, housing the party headquarters.