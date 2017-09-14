Well the chicken lovers have their own food joints fixed and still there is always scope of getting new varieties tasted. Chicken 65 is one of the classic dishes of South Indian cuisine and we are informing you all about this dish and its name.

It originated from Chennai and was introduced in 1965 at the famous Buhari restaurant and there are just a number of appealing and diverse historical claims for how the name “Chicken 65” came into existence.

A few theories even say that the chicken was cut into 65 pieces and 65 ingredients were used to prepare the dish but the fact is still not made clear.

Buhari restaurant in Chennai also offer Chicken 78, Chicken 82 and Chicken 90, which were introduced in 1978, 1982 and 1990 respectively.

Now comes the key aspect, the marinade for the dish takes 65 days to prepare, on the other hand the reason was to retain its freshness and flavour.

Chicken 65 was made with 65 kinds of spicy chilies (ginger, cumin, curry leaves, turmeric and many more) and peppers.

There is also an interesting story that is been circulated says that the name chicken 65 came as the North Indian army soldiers, who frequently visited military canteens in Chennai didn’t knew Tamil and the menu was written in Tamil and the soldiers couldn’t read it. As most soldiers could not read Tamil, they used to order a dish by specifying the dish number which was 65 on the menu and due to this reason the dish became popular by the name “Chicken 65”.