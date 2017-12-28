How to get ready for New Year party 2018

If you are looking forward to present yourself in a stunning way while attending a New Year Party here are some tips to to get your glamorous side in action.

Shahnaz Husain doles out some quick fixes to look flawless this New Year’s Eve.

* Give yourself a manicure and pedicure the day before the big night. In fact, after soaking the hands and feet in warm water, massage with a rich cream, so that the skin is smooth and soft.

* A good pick-me-up treatment for the hands is to rub them with sugar and lemon juice. Pay attention to details like waxing and threading too, at least a day in advance.

* A ‘pick-me-up’ face mask can leave your skin clean and glowing. Cleanse the skin. Mix half a teaspoon honey, one teaspoon rose water and one teaspoon dried milk powder. Mix into a paste and apply on the face. Remove after 20 minutes with water. Then give cold compress with rose water and cotton wool.

* If your eyes are looking puffy, apply eye pads with cotton wool dipped in chilled rose water. Used tea bags can also do the trick. Soak them in a little warm water, squeeze out the water and apply to the eyes like eye pads.