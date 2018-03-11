‘Huawei Y9 (2018)’ launched in Thailand, here’s the details!

According to the information given through a report, the famous smartphone brand have finally managed to launch its brand new 2018 version ‘Huawei Y9’ in Thailand today. The Huawei Y9 shares a lot in common with the Mate 10 Lite launched back in October 2017 but features a redesigned package. The Huawei Y9 (2018) comes with a 5.93-inch FHD+ LCD IPS display with a resolution of 2160 x 1080 pixels and an 18:9 aspect ratio. As per a report, the…

According to the information given through a report, the famous smartphone brand have finally managed to launch its brand new 2018 version ‘Huawei Y9’ in Thailand today. The Huawei Y9 shares a lot in common with the Mate 10 Lite launched back in October 2017 but features a redesigned package.

The Huawei Y9 (2018) comes with a 5.93-inch FHD+ LCD IPS display with a resolution of 2160 x 1080 pixels and an 18:9 aspect ratio. As per a report, the phone features a Kirin 659 SoC inside, a chipset we saw in the Honor 9 Lite. The Y9 (2018) also gets 3 GB of RAM and onboard storage of 32 GB which is further expandable via microSD.

As for the camera, the Y9 (2018) smartphone sports a setup similar to the Mate 10 Lite where we see a 16 MP primary camera along with a 2 MP secondary camera on the back, for better depth sensing. On the front, we get a 13 MP selfie shooter which is also assisted by a secondary 2 MP camera.

The Huawei Y9 (2018) comes with Android Oreo out of the box with Huawei’s EMUI 8.0 and also houses a big 4,000 mAh battery.

The smartphone will be available in Thailand in three colours — black, blue and gold, but pricing details are yet to be unveiled.