Human skull shape changed by eating this!

As per the information given through a new research, the change in the shape of the human skull is because of the origin of farming; especially dairy products had significantly affected it.

“At least in early farmers, milk did not make for bigger, stronger skull bones,” said David Katz, a postdoctoral researcher at the University of Calgary. Researchers found modest changes in skull morphology for groups that consumed cereals, dairy, or both kinds of cereal and dairy.

Katz, with Professor Tim Weaver and statistician Mark Grote from the University of California-Davis, used a worldwide collection of 559 crania and 534 lower jaws (skull bones) from more than two dozen pre-industrial populations to model the influence of diet on the shape, form and size of the human skull during the transition to agriculture.

They found modest changes in skull morphology for groups that consumed cereals, dairy, or both cereals and dairy. “The main differences between forager and farmer skulls are where we would expect to find them, and change in ways we might expect them to if chewing demands decreased in farming groups,” said Katz.

According to the study, differences due to diet tended to be small compared to other factors, such as the difference between males and females or between individuals with the same diet from different populations, Katz said.

