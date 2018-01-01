Hyundai Motor India sees 10 percent hike in December sales

Automobile major Hyundai Motor India (HMIL) saw a hike of 10 per cent in its total sales including exports for December. According to HMIL, its total sales increased to 62,899 units from 57,164 units sold during December 2016.

The company’s domestic sales during the month under review increased to 40,158 units from an off-take of 40,057 reported in the corresponding month of 2016. However, exports reported an exponential growth of 32.9 per cent with 22,741 units being shipped-out during December 2017 from 17,107 units sold abroad during the like period of 2016.

Further, the company reported that its domestic calendar year 2017 sales grew by 5.4 per cent to 527,320 from an off-take of 500,539 units off-take n 2016.

Commenting on 2017 performance, HMIL’s MD and CEO Y.K. Koo said: “The calendar year 2017 has been an year of performance for Hyundai Motor India surpassing its Business Plan of 2017 registering highest-ever domestic volume of 527,320 units, a growth of 5.4 per cent on strong performance of the newly launched super sedan Next Gen Verna along with Grand i10, Elite i20 and Creta.”

“The positive momentum in urban and rural retail sales supported with strong after-sales service and low-cost of ownership has gained customer confidence to become most loved and trusted brand in India.”