I absolutely love the festive season and its spirit: Kalki

Mumbai: Bollywood diva Kalki Koechlin who stunned everyone by her outstanding performance in ‘Margarita with straw’, said that she absolutely love the festive season and its spirit. She also loves to dress up in traditional clothes with nice matching jewellery during festivals.

“I absolutely love the festive season and its spirit. It has its own charm of celebration, bringing people together, spreading joy and happiness. During this time, I thoroughly enjoy dressing up in traditional and semi-traditional attire paired with some lovely antique and ethnic jewellery,” the actress told media in an email interview.

“However, when it comes to make-up, I prefer keeping it natural with just a dark kajal, mascara and a red lipstick,” she added.

The actress, who is associated with brand Gillette Venus, gave a quick beauty and skin-care guide to look gorgeous through the season.

* Cleansing is crucial: To experience that glowing and flawless skin, it is important to cleanse your face. Hence, one must invest in a good face cleanser. Instead of soap use a face wash, that suits your skin which can be gel or foam based. I use a cleanser atleast thrice a day to get rid of all the dirt and dust particles over the skin specially at night.

* Exfoliation is the key: To get festive ready, don’t waste time at a parlour to get rid of unwanted hair. It’s best to stay away from harmful creams and painful waxing sessions as these methods tend to cause rashes and damage skin in the long run. I prefer shaving as it is a painless affair and helps remove dead skin layer on the go as compared to other hair removal methods. I usually shave after a shower and prefer using a 2-in-1 razor that comes with in-built gel bars and body butters as it helps to retain body moisture, while providing one-stroke smoothness.

* Do not forget to hydrate your body: To look gorgeous throughout the festive season, make sure to up your intake of liquids like water and coconut water to keep yourself hydrated. Every morning, I drink 7-8 glasses of water to keep my skin feeling fresh and supple. As an actor and performer, I need to take good care of my skin.

* Mental rejuvenation is necessary: There’s a reason they call it beauty sleep! Getting a full 8-9 hours of sleep is one of the best things you can do for your skin before your celebrations. During your sleep cycle, your body, especially your skin, repairs and rejuvenates itself, to enjoy the celebrations with more fun and festive fervour.

* Avoid exposure to sun: Though shopping and celebrations are a favourite part of the festive season, prefer to avoid too much direct exposure to sunlight. The strong UV rays might damage your skin texture, making it look dull and gloomy. When stepping out, always apply a sunscreen to protect your skin from the harmful UV rays.