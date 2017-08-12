I always want to explore new things as an actor: Kriti

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon who will next be seen in the forthcoming movie ‘Bareilly Ki Barfi’, said that she always want to explore new things as an actor.

While speaking to the media, the actress went on to say: “For me, it’s the script. It’s the character that excites me. And that’s how I choose my films. I always want to explore new things as an actor.”

“I am playing a small town girl for the first time. I am playing a girl from Uttar Pradesh for the first time. I am picking up a dialect for the first time. A de-glam role for the first time.”

‘Bareilly Ki Barfi’, directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, is a quirky love triangle story between Bitti, Chirag and Pritam played by Kriti, Ayushmann Khurrana and Rajkummar Rao.

Produced by Junglee Pictures and BR Studios, the film is scheduled to release on August 18.