I am actually much more comfortable in de-glam roles: Nargis

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Nargis Fakhri who was recently seen in the movie ‘Banjo’, said that she is actually much more comfortable doing de-glam roles.

The actress walked for designer Anushree Reddy on the fourth day of Lakme Fashion Week (LFW) Winter/Festive 2017, sporting a fuller frame.

To a question by the media on whether she is comfortable doing de-glam roles, Nargis said here: “Yeah sure, why not. It takes less time to get ready (laughed). I am actually much more comfortable in a non-glamorous role.”

She also said that coming from New York, she always believed in easy styling and hates when people make a faux paus.

“Coming from New York City, we wear what we feel like wearing and we use fashion as a way to express ourselves and create our own identity. Something I dislike is when certain people deem certain things unfashionable or a faux pas.

“Fashion is an art and everyone has different kind of taste. I prefer to wear gym clothes all day every day because it’s comfortable and casual,” she said.