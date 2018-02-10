I am damn excited to work with Kabir Khan: Ranveer Singh

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh who will next be seen in his forthcoming movie ‘Gully Boy’, said that he is damn excited to work with Kabir Khan in his next movie “83”.

While talking to the media over phone, the actor went on to say: “It’s an honour to be a part of one of the most incredible sporting stories of our nation’s history, the 1983 cricket world cup. We have the honour of telling this story and mortalizing this on celluloid.” It is one of the most incredible underdog story.”

The Reliance Entertainment movie is being directed by Kabir Khan. Ranveer says “’83” is a story of human triumph.

“I am damn excited to work with Kabir Khan.’Bajrangi Bhaijaan’ is one of my most favorites films of all time. I am excited to collaborate with him,” he said.

The actor, who is currently enjoying the success of his latest release “Padmaavat”, is also excited about his current slate of work, which also includes “Gully Boy” and “Simmba”.

“My current slate is another opportunity to showcase my versatility and in collaboration with finest filmmakers in the country. So right now I am going through a very rich creative phase and I am feeling blessed,” he added.”

“83″ follows how, under newly-appointed captain Kapil Dev, the Indian cricket team defeated West Indies in the final of the World Cup in 1983. It tracks the coming-of-age of not just a cricketing team, but of a young nation in the eyes of the world.