I am happy to join CBFC: Vidya Balan

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Vidya Balan who was recently seen the movie ‘Begum Jaan’ has been named as the member of the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) and said that she is happy to join the CBFC and is looking forward to the new responsibility.

The actress took to tweet, “I am very happy to join the CBFC and I hope to fulfil my responsibilities as a member to the best of my abilities. I look forward to this new and exciting phase where our cinema will be allowed to reflect the sensibilities, realities and complexities of the society we are living in today.”

Vidya was on Friday named to the reconstituted Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), to be now chaired by writer Prasoon Joshi, who has replaced Pahlaj Nihalani.

The CBFC has been reconstituted for a period of three years or until further orders, whichever is earlier, a PIB statement said on Friday. Vidya is joined by Gautami Tadimalla, Narendra Kohli, Naresh Chandra Lal, Neil Herbert Nongkynrih, Vivek Agnihotri, Waman Kendre, T.S. Nagabharana, Ramesh Patange, Vani Tripati Tikoo, Jeevitha Rajasekhar and Mihir Bhuta. The development came on the same day as Nihalani was sacked as the CBFC chief.