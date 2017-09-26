I am in learning process on how to do humour: Sunil Grover

Mumbai: Ace comedian Sunil Grover who recently grabbed headlines in the newspaper due to his on air fight with comedian Kapil Sharma, said that he is still in the ongoing learning process on how to create humour on stage.

Also, just as he did in the aftermath of his fight with Kapil, this time, too, Sunil has remained silent over Kapil’s show going off air. Meanwhile, asked about his journey so far on television and comedy shows, Sunil says that he’s still getting the hang of his craft. “My mechanism of working is that I make [a] caricature of characters and people that I see around me,” says Sunil. “For me, it has been a learning process of how to do humour, improve my comic timing, and understand the language of humour better. All this helps me in making whatever I am a part of, a success.”

Sunil, who has portrayed characters such as Gutthi, Dr Mashoor Gulati, and Rinku Devi, to name a few, feels that it’s important to keep reinventing. Referring to how comedy shows nowadays are featuring comedians from other shows as well, Sunil says, “We try newer things, as we don’t know what may or may not connect with the audience. What happens with a continuously running show is that it needs breathing space, so we bring in fresh faces.”

On why such innovations are important, Sunil adds, “Most of the times, they work in the show’s favour and longevity increases. Having said that, it depends a lot on the changes that makers are introducing — only after implementing, do you get to know whether they will work or not. Until then, everything is assumption.”