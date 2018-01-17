I am not politically inclined: R. Madhavan

Actor R. Madhavan has the opinion that he has no interest in foraying into politics. The actor was present at the trailer launch of the Amazon Prime Original series “Breathe”.

He said: “I am not politically inclined and I do not want to be a politician. I am doing my service in acting and I am happy with it.

“If people are joining politics with the intention of serving for the betterment of the nation, it is good. When young people joined politics coming from a background of the common man, like the one happened in the US when Barack Obama became President, young people get a visionary. That is good for the nation.”

The actor is currently excited about “Breathe”, an eight-episode psychological thriller that explores the lives of ordinary people faced with extraordinary circumstances. The story of “Breathe” also has an element of organ donation. Madhavan said in real life, he had registered for organ donation 10 years ago.