I am shy in real life: Tiger on V-Day celebrations

Mumbai: When asked on his plans to celebrate this Valentine’s Day, Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff said that he is very shy in real life and that everyone knows but as far as his work is concerned he said that he is married to his work currently.

“I have never celebrated the day. I am very shy in real life and everyone knows that. I am currently married to my work and in love with it, so I won’t be celebrating it this year either,” he said.

Tiger also dismissed the rumours of being a part of Vikas Bahl’s “Super 30”, a biopic on mathematics wizard Anand Kumar.

“I don’t know how these rumours got around, but I am not involved in the film at all. I do wish the makers and my idol (the film’s lead actor Hrithik Roshan) all the very best for the film,” said the “Heropanti actor.

If not in “Super 30”, Tiger will still co-star with Hrithik in a yet untitled movie backed by Yash Raj Films.