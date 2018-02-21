I believe that stars should take money and invest it in production: SRK

Mumbai: Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan who was last seen in the blockbuster movie ‘Raees’, said that he truly believes that the big stars should take the money and invest it in production of the film so that beautiful films can be made of international standards.

SRK was part of the panel discussion at the Magnetic Maharashtra Convergence 2018, a global investors summit, on Tuesday where he was asked to give advice to new investors in film business and how they should utilise their money to get a good return.

Emphasizing on the production value and supporting small budget films, he said: “I think as a producer, one should not invest in big star-driven movies initially because they are really expensive. Stars are taking too much money and it has been semiskilled for years. Money should be invested in production.

“I truly believe that big stars should take the money and invest it in the production of the film so that we can make a beautiful film of international standards and reach out to the world audience, crossing all the borders. And we will feel proud of those films technologically.”