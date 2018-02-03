I believe there are happy accidents in life: KJo

Mumbai: Bollywood ace director Karan Johar who will soon be coming up with his directorial venture ‘Student of the Year 2’ said that he believe there are happy accidents in life.

He said he does not believe in venturing into space thinking that his work would end up setting a benchmark.

“I really believe there are happy accidents in life… Things just turn out the way they do, you kind of looking back wonder that may be pioneers maybe we set a trend,” he said

Karan told on the sidelines of the ongoing fashion show, “Maybe we impacted the work in some way. But it’s not something you start off with thinking because if you do that I don’t think you live up to it.”

The director, who is considered a fashion icon, says his walk on the ramp seemed like a ’10-minute party’ to him.

While talking to the media, he went on to say: “It’s very flattering to be a showstopper, I hope people like it as I would hate to be an insipid inspiration for anyone. The clothes were flamboyant and extravagant.”

“I think men should never shy away from shining (bling). I think it’s their way of expressing their soul. They should not feel that wearing plain clothes is the only way forward,” the director adds.

Karan also lauded ‘Padmaavat’ star Ranveer Singh for his sense of style and christened him the ‘brand ambassador of edgy fashion’.

“When there’s Ranveer Singh in the industry, whatever you do people will accept it. He has really raised the bar in men’s fashion quite high. I applaud and adore him for it. He has become the brand ambassador of edgy fashion.”