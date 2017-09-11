I can go on for 70 more years: Sonakshi on completing 7 years in B-town

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha who recently completed her seven years in the Bollywood industry, said that she can go on for 70 more years and she also thanked all her fans for pouring in so much of love and support.

Sonakshi, who is the daughter of veteran actor and politician Shatrughan Sinha, completed her seven years in Bollywood on Sunday. She made her debut with superstar Salman Khan starrer ‘Dabangg’ in 2010.

The actress on Sunday took to twitter to thank Salman, Azbaaz Khan and Abhinav Kashyap for the film. “Seven years of Dabangg (equals to) Seven years of Sonakshi! Thank you Salman Khan, Arbaaz Khan and Abhinav Kashyap for this and all that followed,” Sonakshi tweeted.

The ‘Rowdy Rathore’ actress, 30, also thanked her fans for all the love. “And thank you all for the wishes and love that’s been pouring in! You make me feel like I can go on for 70 more years. Seven years of Sonakshi,” she added.

Sonakshi is now gearing up for her 16th film in Hindi cinema – ‘Ittefaq’, a thriller film, directed by Abhay Chopra and produced by Red Chillies Entertainment and Dharma Productions. The film is an adaptation of the 1969 film by the same name. The film also stars Sidharth Malhotra and Akshaye Khanna.