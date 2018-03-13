I can’t wait for the film to start; Bobby Deol on Housefull 4

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Bobby Deol who is all set for his upcoming movie ‘Race 3’, will next be seen in ‘Housefull 4’ as well said that he can’t wait for the movie to start and that he is excited with work with Akshay Kumar once again. Deol junior has now grabbed a meaty role in the fourth instalment of Housefull franchise. Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, Houseful 4 will also mark the return of Sajid Khan as the director for the…

Deol junior has now grabbed a meaty role in the fourth instalment of Housefull franchise. Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, Houseful 4 will also mark the return of Sajid Khan as the director for the franchise.

“I am really looking forward to collaborate with both the Sajids. I’ve always wanted to work with Sajid Nadiadwala and finally it’s happening,” Bobby said in a statement.

Bobby, who is wrapping up Race 3 in Abu Dhabi, is excited to work with Akshay again. “Akshay and I share a great rapport and it will be fun working with him again. ‘Housefull 4’ is a big franchise and I can’t wait for the film to start,” added the actor.

Bobby has worked with Akshay in four films – Ajnabee, Dosti: Friends Forever, Ab Tumhare Hawale Watan Sathiyo and Thank You.

Housefull 4 also stars Riteish Deshmukh, and is set for a Diwali 2019 release.