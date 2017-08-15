I don’t look anywhere close to my father: Akshaye Khanna

Mumbai: Bollywood veteran actor Akshaye Khanna who will next be seen in his forthcoming movie ‘Ittefaq’ said that he don’t look anywhere close to his father Late Vinod Khanna.

Interacting with the media over phone when asked if he would like to essay his father’s character in a biopic, the actor went on to say: “To portray any real life character, you have to look like that person. I don’t look anywhere close to my father… Not an option.”

Vinod Khanna died in April after a prolonged illness at the age of 70. The actor was admitted to Sir H.N. Reliance Foundation Hospital in the first week of April after reportedly suffering from severe dehydration.

Asked if he wants a biopic to be made on his father, Akshaye said: “I haven’t ever thought about it so I can’t say. But I think biopics by nature, I suppose as accurate as they can be, the better for an actor.

“It’s very challenging as well as risky for an actor to portray a real life character because you are portraying some one who actually existed. So, it becomes really difficult.”

He will next be seen in “Ittefaq”, a thriller film, directed by Abhay Chopra. It is an adaptation of the 1969 film by the same name.