I expect the political violence in Kerala is curbed: Rajnath

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh today said that he expect the political violence in Kerala is curbed after speaking to the Kerala Chief Minister Pinrayi Vijayan.

Singh went on to say: “I have expressed my concern about the law and order situation in the state. Political violence is unacceptable in a democracy. I expect the political violence in Kerala is curbed and the perpetrators are brought to justice expeditiously.”

He took to tweet, “Spoke to Kerala CM regarding the recent incidents of political violence in the state.

“Yesterday, a Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) activist, E. Rajesh, 34, was murdered in the Kerala capital. Suspected members of the Communist Party of India-Marxist have been taken into custody in connection with the murder.