I find new challenges but it’s all about embracing life: Madhuri Dixit

Mumbai: Bollywood veteran actress Madhuri Dixit who was last seen in a bold role in the movie ‘Gulaab Gang’, said that she find new challenges each day but in the end it’s all about embracing life and enjoying the journey. Talking about her life, Madhuri Dixit went on to tweet: "My bucket list is constantly changing as I find new challenges. The moment I cross out things done, I add a few more I want to do. But ultimately it…

Mumbai: Bollywood veteran actress Madhuri Dixit who was last seen in a bold role in the movie ‘Gulaab Gang’, said that she find new challenges each day but in the end it’s all about embracing life and enjoying the journey.

Talking about her life, Madhuri Dixit went on to tweet: “My bucket list is constantly changing as I find new challenges. The moment I cross out things done, I add a few more I want to do. But ultimately it is about embracing life and enjoying the journey.”

The actress, 50, is gearing up for the release of her maiden Marathi film Bucket List, the trailer of which released on Sunday night.

Besides starring in Bucket List, she is also reportedly producing another upcoming Marathi film — 15 August.

Directed by Tejas Prabha Vijay Deoskar, Bucket List has been produced by DAR Motion Pictures, Dark Horse Cinemas and Blue Mustang Creations.