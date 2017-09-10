I have acted upon my fears when I was struggling: Kangana

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut who will next be seen in her forthcoming movie ‘Simran’ said that she have acted upon her fears when she was in her struggling period and that even if her journey ends here she has nothing to lose.

Kangana, who made her film debut in 2006 with ‘Gangster’, said during her journey in the film industry, she has been able to discover herself and conquer her fears. Kangana in an interview said, “I have acted upon my fears when I was struggling and trying to discover myself, who I am. But now I feel extremely satisfied with my discovery about myself, my inherent nature, about who I am as a woman and what my tendencies and capabilities are. I left home with none of the knowledge when I was 15 but at the age of 30 I know a lot about me.

“And there is a sense of accomplishment, I am a three-time National Award winner, I have shattered box office records. Even if my journey ends here right now right, I have nothing to lose. I still have a huge success story in every which ways for the rest of my life.”

Kangana, 31, fails to understand why she should be fearful about anything in life as she is not scared of anyone.

On if she fears not getting work, the actor said she has already achieved more than what she had set out for.

“Why should I be fearful now? When I left home I wanted to be independent, now I am a megastar, I am a household name, I am a woman who knows herself which was the biggest challenge for me. If I am going to be fearful now, I am going to be fearful my entire life.”

Kangana is not worried about her career ending in Bollywood and said she has complete faith in her abilities and knows that she can try her hand in some other profession.

“What is it that this industry can give me? This industry can only take from me, it cannot give me anything. If my journey ends here, then too bad. If it continues, then good for them. I will do something else in some other field. I have a lot of faith in my abilities and I am not scared. I am not enamoured by this world and no one can pull my spirit down.”

Kangana seems to already have a plan in place post her career in Bollywood.

“I have built a beautiful house in Manali and I look forward to spending time there, write books and once in a while direct a film,” she quips.