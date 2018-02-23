I have always wanted to do Tamil film: Sunny Leone

Mumbai: Bollywood’s gorgeous actress Sunny Leone who was last seen in the movie ‘Tera Intezaar’ and is now all set to make her debut in a Tamil film, said that she had always wanted to do a Tamil film as it will help her grow as a person as well as an actress.

Sunny, whose real name is Karenjit Kaur Vohra, will be launched in the Tamil film industry with the upcoming film “Veeramdevi”.

Asked if she agrees that working in a south Indian film will help to broaden her reach, talking to the media over mail the actress stated: “Yes, I agree that this film will help me grow as a person and as an actress. Being able to learn about a completely different culture is something that I like a lot and enjoy.”

When asked by the media whether there will be language barrier or not, Sunny went on to say: “It will be challenging, but I am not worried about learning it for this film. I am actually very excited about this whole process,” she said about the film in which she will play a warrior princess. That is something that I have always wanted to do.”

“The amount of effort that has gone into this character is amazing and I’m beyond excited to start shooting. I will be taking riding lessons… in Los Angeles and in India. And, of course, I will be attending workshops to learn Tamil,” she added.

The actress does not want to limit herself to Hindi and south Indian films. She is interested in working in other regional language films as well.

“If a role comes my way that is interesting, then I definitely will,” she said.