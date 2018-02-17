I have had privilege to debut under YRF: Parineeti

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra who was last seen in the movie ‘Meri Pyaari Bindu’, said that she have has the privilege to debut under the Yash Raj Films banner and that she is a proud YRF girl.

Parineeti on Friday attended the Yash Chopra Memorial Award ceremony, where veteran singer Asha Bhosle was feted an award in memory of late filmmaker Yash Chopra.

Since the actress has worked in films like “Ladies vs Ricky Bahl”, “Meri Pyaari Bindu”, “Kill Dil” and “Daawat-e-Ishq” — all produced under Yash Raj Films, Parineeti took a moment to talk about her journey.

“I am a very proud YRF (Yash Raj Films) girl. I have had the privilege to debut under the banner. Even though I could never be directed by Yash Chopra sir, but he was cutest, sweetest and friendliest mentor to have.”

On the work front, Parineeti will next be seen on screen in Dibakar Banerjee’s “Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar”, Vipul Amrutlal Shah’s “Namastey England” and Dharma Productions’ “Kesari”.