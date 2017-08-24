I have no room for insecurity, says Vidyut Jammwal

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Vidyut Jammwal who will next be seen in the upcoming movie ‘Baadshaho’, said that he have no room for insecurity and that he does his work and focus on his life.

Asked if he ever felt insecure because of other stars, Vidyut told media in an interview: “No chance. I started from zero in South Indian films. I played very small characters there and still got noticed. At a very early age of my career I realised, if I am talented, someone will definitely notice me and that has exactly happened. I have no insecurity. I can go back to our ashram to do my Kalaripayattu all over again.”

Remembering his early days in an ashram in Kerala, Vidyut shared: “You know brought up there in the ashram run by my mother where I have learnt martial arts, did my Vedic studies. My mother is helping around 800 girls who are staying there at the ashram with free food and lodging; all of them were at some point of time affected by domestic violence or some problem.”

The actor says he and his mother are trying to make their lives better.

“So even if am self-centred, and do not bother much about gossips on social media, I think I am not doing anything wrong. I do my work; I act and focus on my life. Therefore I have no room for insecurity,” he said.

In “Baadshaho”, Vidyut will be seen playing the character of an army officer. He says he “idolises” actor Ajay Devgn.

“I am one of the actors who idolise Ajay Devgn and used to copy his dialogue from the film ‘Gangaajal’. When I met him during the shoot of the film, I told him that and he said, ‘really, tell me one dialogue.’ I was so happy to stand before him and performing a dialogue from his film ‘Gangaajal’! That’s a special moment.”

“Baadshaho”, which also stars Emraan Hashmi, Ileana D’Cruz and Esha Gupta, is releasing on September 1.