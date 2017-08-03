I like to keep myself busy with work: Rakul Preet Singh

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Rakul Preet Singh who awaits her forthcoming movie release this Friday ‘Jaya Janaki Nayaka’ said that she likes to keep herself busy with work.

The actress went on to say: “I always like to keep myself busy with work. I didn’t take a break for three and a half years and I enjoy what I am doing.” The actress awaits this Friday release Jaya Janaki Nayaka and she calls the film a pure love story filled with heart touching emotions.

“The love story in Jaya Janaki Nayaka is not superficial and reminds us of some beautiful stories of the bygone era. The action sequences in the film are derived from the emotions of the characters.” The 26-year-old star plays Janaki in the Boyapati Srinu directorial and explains that she had worked incessantly hard to portray the character.

“My role has two shades and one of it ends up cracking under depression. I have to dramatically demonstrate mood disorders, show sadness and loss of interest on screen. Fearing distracted from the role, for those 10-15 days, I hardly spoke to my mother. I stayed blank all these days as I couldn’t think of anything negatively.”