I love acting, it’s my passion: Hrithik

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan who was last seen in the movie ‘Kaabil’ said that he love acting and that it is his passion. He played character of a blind person in his recent movie and on that he went on to say that he doesn’t rule out going behind the camera as he loves challenges.

Asked if he sees himself directing in the future, Hrithik said, “I love acting, it’s my passion. Maybe someday if I feel it’s the right time for me to go behind the camera, I will. I’m a man who loves challenges.”

Hrithik, who is the son of filmmaker Rakesh Roshan, made his acting debut in 2000 with the blockbuster ‘Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai’.

Touching almost two decades in Hindi filmdom, the actor has been a part of several films like ‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham…’, ‘Koi… Mil Gaya’, ‘Krrish’, ‘Dhoom 2’, ‘Jodhaa Akbar’ and ‘Guzaarish’.

“It’s been 17 years since I made my debut in Bollywood and as I look back, it’s very nostalgic for me. My time in the industry has taught me a lot and helped me grow into the person I am today. My career in the movies has been very rewarding and I cherish each moment,” said Hrithik.

He feels “more evolved” every year and with every film.

Is there anything he would like to change about his journey?

“Not at all! It has been an amazing journey so far and hopefully there is a lot more to come. Not only did I get a chance to be a part of some amazing films, but also work with some really talented people,” he said.

Hrithik, 43, said he wouldn’t change a thing about how his professional life has turned out.

“I have no regrets and I wouldn’t change a thing,” said the father of two, who was married to Sussanne Khan.

The actor was last seen on screen in ‘Kaabil’, where he portrayed a blind man seeking revenge for his wife’s murder.