I love poetry and writing: Zayn Malik

Former One Direction star Zayn Malik today unveiled his love for poetry and writing and he mentioned that had he not been a singer he would have been at a university.

E! News was given an exclusive first look at the singer on the cover of VMAN 38. Malik, 24, admitted to the magazine that he’s been curious about what his life might have looked like had he not become a member of the One Direction band, reports eonline.com.

“I think about alternative realities. I think I’d be at university and I would have done my English degree. I think I’d be looking for some employment to do with English lecturing or literature,” he said.

“I love poetry and writing…obviously, I’m a songwriter-so, it would’ve been something that would still give me the feeling of a creative outlet within my writing,” he added. Malik quit One Direction in 2015 and released his debut solo album a year later.