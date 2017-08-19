I make sure that there is a love story in my social film: Akshay

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar who was recently seen in his social movie ‘Toilet: Ek Prem Katha’, said that he makes sure that there is a love story in my social film and that it takes time for the people to get into a social mood.

The actor went on to say: “I never make a social film with a lot of commercial material; I make sure that there is a love story. To be honest I remember the love story more than anything else in this (Toilet: Ek Prem Katha) film.”

“It was about road construction and issues around it, but I think it takes time for people to get into a social mood.”

Participated in a press conference to mark the success of his Toilet: Ek Prem Katha through Skype from London, Akshay, asked if he wishes to make more social films, said: “This isn’t my first social film, long ago I did a film called Khatta Meetha which didn’t do well on box office.

Akshay is now being called Bharat Kumar like Manoj Kumar in the 1970s. Asked about this, he said: “I think he is a very big man and the films that he made cannot be compared to any others.”

Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, directed by Shree Narayan Singh and co-produced by Akshay Kumar and Neeraj Pandey, is a comedy that attempts to improve the sanitation conditions in India.