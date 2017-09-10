I never look back at the journey as it is still on: Sunny Deol

Mumbai: Bollywood veteran actor Sunny Deol who will next be seen in his upcoming movie ‘Poster Boys’ said that as an actor he never looked back at the journey as it is still on and that he rather prefer to be an actor than a star.

“There never has been competition. We make it into a competition. It is not a sport that (we have to see) who will cross (a line) to come first and who will come second. I don’t take it as a competition. I never took it as a competition.

I came as an actor… as your films start getting successful you become a star. But I still prefer to be an actor (rather than a star),” Sunny said.

“When you are an actor, nothing bothers you because you are enjoying your work,” he added.

After spending over three decades in the industry, Sunny said he still has miles to go.

“I never look back at the journey because it is still on. I never take a pause to look back and go down memory lane… I like to take every day as a new day and move ahead. I have done so many films. I have enjoyed all the work that I have done,” the actor said.

Sunny said “as an actor you get to do something new every time” and the profession never bores you.

“It is not a nine-to-five job where you are not enjoying yourself… We don’t see if it is a Saturday or a Sunday or religious holiday or any public holiday. That is the kind of madness we have in our field. We love it and enjoy it,” he added.

From being a lover boy, a spy, an army officer to an action hero, Sunny has done varied roles in his career and given hits like ‘Border’, ‘Damini’, ‘Chaalbaaz’, ‘Gadar: Ek Prem Katha’ and ‘Ghatak’. But he made a place for himself as an action star of Bollywood with lines like ‘Dhai kilo ka haath’, ‘Tarik pe tarik’, the hand-pump scene being etched in the minds of one and all till date.

The actor is seen doing more of action-comedy roles like ‘Jo Bole So Nihaal’, “Yamla Pagla Deewana’ and ‘Poster Boys’, which released on Friday.

‘Poster Boys’, which also stars Bobby Deol and Shreyas Talpade, is a story of three men who are shocked to find their photos being used as part of a vasectomy campaign. Actor Shreyas Talpade and his wife Deepti Talpade.