I still do not consider myself an A-lister: Taapsee Pannu

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu who will next be seen in her forthcoming movie ‘Judwaa 2’, said that she still do not consider herself a B-town A-lister and that she do not knows about how to be a part of it.

The 30-year-old actor, who received critical acclaim for her performances in films such as “Baby” and “Pink”, says she is yet to figure out how to make the cut.

In an interview with media, Taapsee says, “There will always be a time when there will be people better than you and also not as good as you. I still dont consider myself an A- lister. I dont know what will make me a part of it.”

In a moving Facebook post earlier this year, she had written how actors in Bollywood “refused to work” with her as she was not an A-list actor.

Even after being lauded for her powerhouse portrayals, Taapsee says she is still getting used to rejections.

“Its not like I dont get rejected now. I am sure in the future too there will be times where Ill get rejected. I am slowly getting used to this. There will be times when Ill replace someone, there will be times when I will be replaced,” she adds.

The actor says dealing with setbacks was initially difficult but she is getting better at it.

“It obviously shook me in the beginning. But now Ive told myself that this is the rule of the game. This will keep happening till the end of the career. Youve to be thick skinned about it.”

Taapsee is now gearing up for her film “Judwaa 2”, the reboot of the 1997 hit “Judwaa” which starred Salman Khan in a double role. The new movie features Varun Dhawan reprising Salmans role.

One of the reasons she wanted to do the film was to surprise the audience with her choice of characters and avoid getting typecast.

“I didnt want the audience to stereotype me. When I did Baby, nobody knew I was a part of it. People were surprised when the film came out.

“With Pink people thought, its only going to be about (Amitabh) Bachchan sir. Then things turned out to be totally different,” she says.

“Judwaa 2” is scheduled to release on September 29.